National Wear Red Day

(WAOW)- Many people were wearing red on Friday to show their support for the American Heart Association.

Employees at Aspirus Hospital wore red to raise awareness for heart disease in women.

According the American Heart Association heart disease is the leading cause of death among men and women but studies show women have a higher risk of dying from it.

Roughly one in three women die from heart disease each year.

"Some main ones that we often see is high blood pressure, one in four adults in Eau Claire County have high blood pressure and another risk factor of heart disease and stroke is being over weight or obese we see that two in three adults in Eau Claire County are overweight or obese," said Janessa Vandenberge the Community Health Educator in Eau Claire.

She said 80% of cardiac events can be prevented by simple life style changes like a healthy diet, being physically active and limiting how much alcohol you drink.