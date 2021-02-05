Man who crashed gate where Trudeau lives pleads guilty

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — A military reservist who crashed his truck through a gate on the grounds where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lives while heavily armed pleaded guilty to eight charges. Corey Hurren faced 21 weapons charges and one of threatening the prime minister. However, he pleaded guilty to seven weapons charges related to possession of prohibited or restricted firearms “for a purpose contrary to the public peace″ and one charge of mischief. Hurren drove a truck onto the grounds on July 2 last year and rammed through the gate. Trudeau was not home at the time. Hurren told police he wanted to arrest Trudeau.