Joint Base Andrews breach triggers broad security review

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force has ordered a broad review of security at all its installations after an unarmed man got access to the flightline at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland and entered an aircraft used by top U.S. and military officials. The base says the man entered a C-40 aircraft on Thursday. The C-40 is primarily used to transport members of the Cabinet, Congress and military combatant commanders. Chief Pentagon spokesman John Kirby says the Air Force has already adjusted some of its security protocols at Andrews. He did not provide details on the adjustments, but President Joe Biden is expected to arrive at Andrews later on Friday to fly home to Wilmington, Delaware.