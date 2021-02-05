In Egypt, a push to get more orphans families, fight stigma

Egyptians who have taken in children under the Islamic system of guardianship known as Kafala are turning to social media to raise awareness as part of a push to provide orphans with permanent families. They’re sharing their stories and working to demystify the sometimes misunderstood practice. They’re also tackling social prejudices attached to abandoned children or those assumed to have been born out of wedlock. Their activism comes as Egypt has been easing Kafala regulations, and supportive clerics say Islam promises rewards for those caring for orphans. Says one Kafala mom: “I want all the children to find homes.”