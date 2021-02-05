ICC clears way for war crimes probe of Israeli actions

JERUSALEM (AP) — The International Criminal Court says its jurisdiction extends to territories occupied by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war. That clears the way for its chief prosecutor to open a war crimes probe into Israeli military actions. The ICC’s chief prosecutor has said there is a “reasonable basis” to open a war crimes probe into Israeli military actions in the Gaza Strip and Israeli settlement construction in the West Bank. But she had asked the court determine whether she has territorial jurisdiction before proceeding. The Palestinians, who joined the court in 2015, have pushed for criminal investigations. Israel, which is not a member of the ICC, has said the court has no jurisdiction.