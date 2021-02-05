Andrews, Evans, Mirren pay tribute to Christopher Plummer

Julie Andrews, Helen Mirren and many more are paying tribute to Christopher Plummer, who died Friday at 91. Plummer’s “Sound of Music” co-star Andrews says the world has lost a consummate actor and she has lost a cherished friend. Mirren, who co-starred with Plummer in 2009’s “The Last Station,” called him “a mighty force both has man and actor.” Chris Evans, who starred with Plummer in 2019’s “Knives Out,” tweeted that he was a “lovely man and legendary talent.” And Dan Rather tweeted that Plummer “lit up screen and stage over a lifetime of art.”