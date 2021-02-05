GOP Missouri lawmaker indicted on fraud refuses to resign

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri state lawmaker says she won’t resign despite being indicted on federal fraud charges. Republican Rep. Tricia Derges declined to step down in an email to the House speaker this week. The speaker asked her to resign after a federal grand jury indicted her on fraud charges for falsely claiming a treatment she sold contained stem cells that could help with COVID-19 and other illnesses. Derges says her innocence will prevail. She was removed from all committees earlier this week. She says she’ll continue representing her constituents by voting.