Germany hails Biden’s move to halt Trump-ordered troop cuts

BERLIN (AP) — The German government has welcomed President Joe Biden’s decision to formally halt the planned withdrawal of U.S. troops from Germany. Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman argued on Friday that the troops’ stationing there is “in our mutual interest.” Last year, then-President Donald Trump announced that he was going to pull out about 9,500 of the roughly 34,500 U.S. troops stationed in Germany, but the withdrawal never actually began. Biden said Thursday that the pullout would be halted until Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reviews America’s troop presence around the globe. Trump announced the troop cuts after repeatedly accusing Germany of not paying enough for its own defense.