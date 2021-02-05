German archbishop under fire over clergy sex abuse report

BERLIN (AP) — The head of the German Bishops’ Conference has criticized the handling by one of Germany’s most prominent Roman Catholic archbishops of a report on past child sexual abuse by clergy. Cologne Archbishop Rainer Maria Woelki faces mounting discontent over his decision to keep under wraps a study he commissioned on how local church officials reacted when priests were accused of sexual abuse. Woelki has cited legal concerns about publishing the study. German news agency dpa quoted the head of the national bishops’ conference saying Thursday that the crisis that arose from withholding the report was not well managed. Woelki said Thursday he was “painfully aware that confidence had been lost.”