Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

New
9:30 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Appleton East 61, Oshkosh West 59

Aquinas 54, Arcadia 44

Ashwaubenon 71, Manitowoc Lincoln 57

Athens 48, Assumption 36

Auburndale 75, Prentice 41

Baldwin-Woodville 66, Ellsworth 50

Belleville 66, Cambridge 49

Blair-Taylor 71, Alma/Pepin 37

Bonduel 54, Weyauwega-Fremont 51

Brookfield Central 60, Brookfield East 59

Brown Deer 74, Milwaukee Lutheran 73

Catholic Memorial 60, Mukwonago 57

Cedarburg 66, Port Washington 36

Clear Lake 68, Shell Lake 34

Crivitz 69, Wausaukee 30

Delavan-Darien 70, Waterford 60

Dominican 69, Racine Lutheran 56

Durand 58, Boyceville 26

East Troy 54, Whitewater 42

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 68, Melrose-Mindoro 62

Edgar 55, Phillips 41

Elcho 61, Phelps 44

Eleva-Strum 78, Independence 39

Elk Mound 54, Glenwood City 44

Fond du Lac 52, Appleton North 44

Fort Atkinson 57, Watertown 50

Gilmanton 68, Cochrane-Fountain City 62

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 80, Algoma 47

Gresham Community 81, Tigerton 31

Hamilton 80, Germantown 73

Hartford Union 66, Grafton 60

Howards Grove 41, Hilbert 34

Hudson 62, Superior 51

Hustisford 59, Central Wisconsin Christian 30

Kettle Moraine 81, Waukesha North 63

Kewaskum 46, Winneconne 43

Kewaunee 87, Gibraltar 55

Kimberly 68, Neenah 66

Kimberly 87, Neenah 72

La Crosse Central 73, La Crosse Logan 26

Lake Holcombe 77, Cornell 38

Lake Mills 78, Watertown Luther Prep 47

Lourdes Academy 80, Horicon 34

Manitowoc Lutheran 80, Valley Christian 60

Marathon 77, Abbotsford 47

Martin Luther 77, Saint Thomas More 55

Mauston 66, Westfield Area 55

Medford Area 54, Rhinelander 50

Mishicot 63, Sheboygan Christian 46

Mondovi 82, Colfax 37

Monroe 65, Beaver Dam 52

Mosinee 72, Northland Pines 64

Muskego 57, Oconomowoc 54

New Berlin Eisenhower 86, New Berlin West 66

New Glarus 73, Waterloo 51

Newman Catholic 76, Rib Lake 51

Notre Dame 89, Milwaukee Pulaski 66

Oregon 59, Union Grove 58

Osseo-Fairchild 55, Thorp 34

Owen-Withee 60, Greenwood 47

Pewaukee 82, Greendale 48

Plymouth 70, Berlin 59

Racine St. Catherine’s 67, Catholic Central 25

Saint Croix Central 61, Osceola 21

Shullsburg 56, Benton 42

Siren 50, Frederic 31

Somerset 50, Prescott 49

South Shore 58, Solon Springs 31

Southern Door 67, Peshtigo 57

Spring Valley 51, Elmwood/Plum City 33

Stevens Point 53, Marshfield 45

Stratford 66, Chequamegon 58

Sturgeon Bay 68, Oconto 58

The Prairie School 52, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 51

Tomahawk 57, Lakeland 45

Turner 69, Jefferson 51

Turtle Lake 55, Northwood 35

Wauwatosa East 91, Menomonee Falls 65

West Allis Central 69, South Milwaukee 54

West Bend West 51, Slinger 41

Whitefish Bay 51, Homestead 38

Whitnall 82, Shorewood 23

Williams Bay 68, Deerfield 56

Wisconsin Lutheran 72, Pius XI Catholic 38

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 55, Wausau West 35

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Amery 42, Ellsworth 34

Auburndale 76, Prentice 30

Blair-Taylor 86, Eleva-Strum 46

Bonduel 70, Weyauwega-Fremont 30

Brookfield East 66, Brookfield Central 46

Bruce 43, New Auburn 33

Cedarburg 76, Port Washington 30

Cochrane-Fountain City 48, Augusta 36

Crandon 51, White Lake 7

De Pere 71, Bay Port 50

Germantown 72, Hamilton 42

Gillett 67, Lena 29

Green Bay Southwest 78, Sheboygan South 57

Homestead 47, Whitefish Bay 37

Hudson 76, Somerset 56

Ithaca 42, Seneca 23

Kettle Moraine 59, Waukesha North 18

Kewaskum 59, Winneconne 45

Kickapoo 64, North Crawford 12

Kiel 72, Chilton 27

Kimberly 63, Oshkosh West 22

Kohler 47, Cedar Grove-Belgium 26

La Crosse Central 67, La Crosse Logan 56

Laconia 57, St. Marys Springs 25

Lake Mills 78, Watertown Luther Prep 47

Loyal 55, Gilman 30

Luxemburg-Casco 48, Little Chute 22

Manitowoc Lutheran 47, Sheboygan Area Luth. 40

Martin Luther 78, Catholic Central 34

Medford Area 43, Rhinelander 41

Menomonie 57, Chippewa Falls 36

Milton 47, Stoughton 43

Milwaukee DSHA 73, West Allis Nathan Hale 46

Mosinee 75, Northland Pines 34

New Berlin West 69, Middleton 46

New Glarus 61, Wisconsin Heights 25

New London 73, Green Bay East 28

Notre Dame 85, Pulaski 23

Oak Creek 84, Racine Case 27

Oconomowoc 58, Muskego 43

Osseo-Fairchild 43, Fall Creek 37

Pewaukee 81, Greendale 27

Plum City 43, Glenwood City 24

Prairie Farm 69, Clayton 28

Reedsburg Area 76, Baraboo 35

Shoreland Lutheran 57, Wilmot Union 50

Shorewood 54, Whitnall 45

Shorewood 58, Cudahy 38

Siren 54, Frederic 42

South Shore 58, Solon Springs 36

Southern Door 82, Gibraltar 46

St. Mary Catholic 69, Hilbert 56

Stanley-Boyd 32, Altoona 30

Stevens Point 66, Merrill 56

Stratford 54, Marathon 27

Suring 57, Wausaukee 38

Waterford 63, The Prairie School 38

Webster 53, Luck 40

West De Pere 60, Shawano 39

Wild Rose 72, Rosholt 61

Wrightstown 70, Waupaca 48

Xavier 70, Seymour 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content