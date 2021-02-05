Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
BOYS BASKETBALL=
Appleton East 61, Oshkosh West 59
Aquinas 54, Arcadia 44
Ashwaubenon 71, Manitowoc Lincoln 57
Athens 48, Assumption 36
Auburndale 75, Prentice 41
Baldwin-Woodville 66, Ellsworth 50
Belleville 66, Cambridge 49
Blair-Taylor 71, Alma/Pepin 37
Bonduel 54, Weyauwega-Fremont 51
Brookfield Central 60, Brookfield East 59
Brown Deer 74, Milwaukee Lutheran 73
Catholic Memorial 60, Mukwonago 57
Cedarburg 66, Port Washington 36
Clear Lake 68, Shell Lake 34
Crivitz 69, Wausaukee 30
Delavan-Darien 70, Waterford 60
Dominican 69, Racine Lutheran 56
Durand 58, Boyceville 26
East Troy 54, Whitewater 42
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 68, Melrose-Mindoro 62
Edgar 55, Phillips 41
Elcho 61, Phelps 44
Eleva-Strum 78, Independence 39
Elk Mound 54, Glenwood City 44
Fond du Lac 52, Appleton North 44
Fort Atkinson 57, Watertown 50
Gilmanton 68, Cochrane-Fountain City 62
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 80, Algoma 47
Gresham Community 81, Tigerton 31
Hamilton 80, Germantown 73
Hartford Union 66, Grafton 60
Howards Grove 41, Hilbert 34
Hudson 62, Superior 51
Hustisford 59, Central Wisconsin Christian 30
Kettle Moraine 81, Waukesha North 63
Kewaskum 46, Winneconne 43
Kewaunee 87, Gibraltar 55
Kimberly 68, Neenah 66
Kimberly 87, Neenah 72
La Crosse Central 73, La Crosse Logan 26
Lake Holcombe 77, Cornell 38
Lake Mills 78, Watertown Luther Prep 47
Lourdes Academy 80, Horicon 34
Manitowoc Lutheran 80, Valley Christian 60
Marathon 77, Abbotsford 47
Martin Luther 77, Saint Thomas More 55
Mauston 66, Westfield Area 55
Medford Area 54, Rhinelander 50
Mishicot 63, Sheboygan Christian 46
Mondovi 82, Colfax 37
Monroe 65, Beaver Dam 52
Mosinee 72, Northland Pines 64
Muskego 57, Oconomowoc 54
New Berlin Eisenhower 86, New Berlin West 66
New Glarus 73, Waterloo 51
Newman Catholic 76, Rib Lake 51
Notre Dame 89, Milwaukee Pulaski 66
Oregon 59, Union Grove 58
Osseo-Fairchild 55, Thorp 34
Owen-Withee 60, Greenwood 47
Pewaukee 82, Greendale 48
Plymouth 70, Berlin 59
Racine St. Catherine’s 67, Catholic Central 25
Saint Croix Central 61, Osceola 21
Shullsburg 56, Benton 42
Siren 50, Frederic 31
Somerset 50, Prescott 49
South Shore 58, Solon Springs 31
Southern Door 67, Peshtigo 57
Spring Valley 51, Elmwood/Plum City 33
Stevens Point 53, Marshfield 45
Stratford 66, Chequamegon 58
Sturgeon Bay 68, Oconto 58
The Prairie School 52, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 51
Tomahawk 57, Lakeland 45
Turner 69, Jefferson 51
Turtle Lake 55, Northwood 35
Wauwatosa East 91, Menomonee Falls 65
West Allis Central 69, South Milwaukee 54
West Bend West 51, Slinger 41
Whitefish Bay 51, Homestead 38
Whitnall 82, Shorewood 23
Williams Bay 68, Deerfield 56
Wisconsin Lutheran 72, Pius XI Catholic 38
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 55, Wausau West 35
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Amery 42, Ellsworth 34
Auburndale 76, Prentice 30
Blair-Taylor 86, Eleva-Strum 46
Bonduel 70, Weyauwega-Fremont 30
Brookfield East 66, Brookfield Central 46
Bruce 43, New Auburn 33
Cedarburg 76, Port Washington 30
Cochrane-Fountain City 48, Augusta 36
Crandon 51, White Lake 7
De Pere 71, Bay Port 50
Germantown 72, Hamilton 42
Gillett 67, Lena 29
Green Bay Southwest 78, Sheboygan South 57
Homestead 47, Whitefish Bay 37
Hudson 76, Somerset 56
Ithaca 42, Seneca 23
Kettle Moraine 59, Waukesha North 18
Kewaskum 59, Winneconne 45
Kickapoo 64, North Crawford 12
Kiel 72, Chilton 27
Kimberly 63, Oshkosh West 22
Kohler 47, Cedar Grove-Belgium 26
La Crosse Central 67, La Crosse Logan 56
Laconia 57, St. Marys Springs 25
Lake Mills 78, Watertown Luther Prep 47
Loyal 55, Gilman 30
Luxemburg-Casco 48, Little Chute 22
Manitowoc Lutheran 47, Sheboygan Area Luth. 40
Martin Luther 78, Catholic Central 34
Medford Area 43, Rhinelander 41
Menomonie 57, Chippewa Falls 36
Milton 47, Stoughton 43
Milwaukee DSHA 73, West Allis Nathan Hale 46
Mosinee 75, Northland Pines 34
New Berlin West 69, Middleton 46
New Glarus 61, Wisconsin Heights 25
New London 73, Green Bay East 28
Notre Dame 85, Pulaski 23
Oak Creek 84, Racine Case 27
Oconomowoc 58, Muskego 43
Osseo-Fairchild 43, Fall Creek 37
Pewaukee 81, Greendale 27
Plum City 43, Glenwood City 24
Prairie Farm 69, Clayton 28
Reedsburg Area 76, Baraboo 35
Shoreland Lutheran 57, Wilmot Union 50
Shorewood 54, Whitnall 45
Shorewood 58, Cudahy 38
Siren 54, Frederic 42
South Shore 58, Solon Springs 36
Southern Door 82, Gibraltar 46
St. Mary Catholic 69, Hilbert 56
Stanley-Boyd 32, Altoona 30
Stevens Point 66, Merrill 56
Stratford 54, Marathon 27
Suring 57, Wausaukee 38
Waterford 63, The Prairie School 38
Webster 53, Luck 40
West De Pere 60, Shawano 39
Wild Rose 72, Rosholt 61
Wrightstown 70, Waupaca 48
Xavier 70, Seymour 37
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/