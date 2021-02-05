EXPLAINER: Why does NJ women’s prison have ‘ugly history’ ?

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s attorney general, charging three male prison guards with misconduct this week in connection with an attack on female inmates, said a state women’s prison has an “ugly history.” Indeed it hasn’t even been a year since the U.S. government said abuse at the facility was an “open secret.” Federal prosecutors found in a report from April “culture of acceptance” of sexual abuse of inmates persisted at the prison. They also uncovered details to back the claim up, including convictions of guards and other staff.