EXPLAINER: What US ending Saudi war support means for Yemen

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — President Joe Biden’s announcement that the U.S. will end its support of a Saudi-led coalition’s yearslong war against Yemen’s Houthi rebels likely will increase pressure on the kingdom to end its campaign there. However, reaching an enduring peace for the Arab world’s poorest country still remains in question. Yemen’s Houthi rebels, backed by Iran, remain firmly entrenched in the country’s north and hold its capital, Sanaa. The rest of the country remains held by a series of competing tribal, regional and political alliances, backed overall by the Saudi-led coalition that’s been fighting there since 2015. How those fractious forces respond will be key.