Cowboys for Trump leader released from jail pending trial

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A federal judge in Washington, D.C., is freeing from jail Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin as he awaits trail in connection with the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell on Friday reversed a magistrate judge’s detention order and released Griffin to his home in New Mexico pending trial on charges of knowingly entering barricaded areas of the Capitol grounds with the intent to disrupt government as Congress considered Electoral College results. Howell says denying pre-trial release might leave Griffin in jail for longer than the one-year maximum sentence amid pandemic-related court delays.