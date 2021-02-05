China threatens retaliation over UK TV license cancellation

BEIJING (AP) — China is threatening to retaliate after British regulators stripped China’s state TV channel of its U.K. broadcasting license. A Foreign Ministry spokesperson says U.K. regulator Ofcom acted on “political grounds based on ideological bias.” In its decision issued Thursday, Ofcom said it revoked the U.K. license for China Global Television Network, or CGTN, an international English-language satellite news channel, because of a lack of editorial control and links to China’s ruling Communist Party. Wang says China “reserves the right to make the necessary response to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese media.”