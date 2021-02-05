Canadian judge denies bail for fashion mogul Peter Nygard

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — A judge has denied bail to Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard. Nygard was arrested in December on U.S. charges alleging he sexually abused women and girls after luring them with promises of opportunities in fashion and modeling over the last 25 years. Justice Shawn Greenberg says she has concerns about a history of Nygard not showing up to court and using employees to tamper with evidence. He was arrested in December in Winnipeg under the Extradition Act and faces nine counts in the Southern District of New York.