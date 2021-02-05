Canada blocks cruise ships for a year, ending Alaska trips

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Canadian government has extended a ban on cruise ships through February 2022, which is expected to block trips from visiting Alaska this year. Transport Canada announced the extension of the ban put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Canada blocked cruise ships of more than 100 passengers beginning in spring 2020. The ban was set to expire at the end of February. But the agency says cruise vessels in Canadian waters pose a risk to the nation’s health care systems. The pandemic and Canadian restrictions last year had the result of only 48 cruise ship passengers visiting southeast Alaska.