California adds mass vaccination sites despite short supply

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is adding more mass vaccination clinics even though short supplies have forced it to ration doses. Santa Clara County and the San Francisco 49ers will open the state’s largest vaccination site next week at Levi’s Stadium. It will be able to handle 15,000 shots a day. But Los Angeles County says it will limit new COVID-19 vaccinations to ensure second doses are available for those awaiting them. Meanwhile, the state’s worst coronavirus surge continues to abate. The state is seeing about 14,500 new cases daily — down by nearly half from two weeks ago.