Bus driver in California crash that killed 11 leaves prison

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a private bus in Northern California that crashed in 2008 and killed 11 passengers headed to a casino has been released from prison after his sentence was reduced because of changes in state law. The Sacramento Bee reported Friday 64-year-old Quinton Watts was released Wednesday from California State Prison-Solano in Vacaville. He was driving the bus with 40 passengers from the Sacramento area to a casino near Colusa on Oct. 5, 2008, when the bus veered off the road. An investigation by the Sacramento Bee found that a physician assistant had erroneously cleared Watts to drive despite his history of having a seizure disorder.