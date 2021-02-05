Burundi says it doesn’t need COVID-19 vaccines, at least yet

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Burundi has become at least the second African country to say it doesn’t need COVID-19 vaccines, even as doses finally begin to arrive on the continent that’s seeing a deadly resurgence in cases. The health minister of the East African nation told reporters that prevention is more important, and “since more than 95% of patients are recovering, we estimate that the vaccines are not yet necessary.” He spoke while announcing new measures against the pandemic. Neighboring Tanzania this week said it had no plans to accept COVID-19 vaccines after President John Magufuli expressed doubt about them, without giving evidence.