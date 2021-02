GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Marcus Burk had 25 points and six assists as IUPUI defeated Green Bay 80-71. Jaylen Minnett added 21 points and Elyjah Goss had 15 points and 11 rebounds for IUPUI. Mike DePersia added six assists. Burk hit 11 of 13 free throws. IUPUI scored 49 second-half points, a season high. Amari Davis had 26 points for the Phoenix. Emmanuel Ansong added 15 points and seven rebounds. PJ Pipes had 13 points.