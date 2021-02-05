Badgers release 2021 football schedule

Badgers release 2021 football scheduleNew
MADISON (WKOW) -- Although last year's Badgers-Notre Dame showdown in Lambeau Field was canceled because of the pandemic, the teams will get their opportunity to meet this year in Soldier Field.
The Badgers released their 2021 schedule today, which also features non-conference games against Army and Eastern Michigan.
Here's the schedule:
- Sept. 4, home, Penn State
- Sept. 11, home, Eastern Michigan
- Sept. 25, neutral site, Notre Dame
- Oct. 2, home, Michigan
- Oct. 9, at Illinois
- Oct. 16, home, Army
- Oct. 23, at Purdue
- Oct. 30, home, Iowa
- Nov. 6, at Rutgers
- Nov. 13, home, Northwestern
- Nov. 20, home, Nebraska
- Nov. 27, at Minnesota