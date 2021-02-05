2 nurses: Her mom battled 1918 pandemic, she fights this one

SALINAS, Calif. (AP) — Sigrid Stokes is carrying on a life-saving family tradition each time she administers COVID-19 vaccines to her fellow health care workers at at a Northern California’s hospital. The mother of the 76-year-old nurse practitioner was a teenager when the deadly 1918 flu pandemic struck, and she quickly volunteered at a local hospital to help those sickened. Years later, she told her daughter that experience inspired her to move from her native Norway to the United States and become a nurse. Stokes says carrying out that same selfless work a century later gives her the satisfaction of feeling like the two are working together.