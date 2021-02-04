Wisconsin GOP repeals governor’s statewide mask mandate

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican-controlled Legislature has repealed Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide mask mandate.

Health experts have warned against repealing the mandate, saying masks are probably the most effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Assembly vote Thursday came a week after the Senate also voted to kill the resolution.

Wisconsin is one of only 10 states without a mask mandate, although businesses, schools, health clinics, churches and other places still require people to wear masks.

And the repeal doesn’t affect mask mandates imposed by local governments.

Evers could defy the Legislature by issuing a new order, forcing them to vote again to repeal that.