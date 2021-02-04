Winter Weather Advisory issued February 4 at 7:01AM CST until February 5 at 12:00AM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

…Snowing Moving Southeast Minnesota…

.At 7 am, radar indicated snow falling across portions of

southeast Minnesota mainly west of Highway 52. Snow was also

approaching northeast Iowa with moderate snow reported at Mason

City. Snow will spread east and become heavy at times early this

morning for all of southeast Minnesota, northeast Iowa, and

western Wisconsin.

Snow will accumulate today across the area and travel will

deteriorate. Winds will begin to increase this afternoon with

gusts of 30 to 40 mph causing blowing and drifting snow. By late

afternoon and during the evening, some areas could see pockets of

whiteout conditions in Iowa and Minnesota. Blizzard conditions

cannot be ruled out.

The snow will diminish this evening but the higher winds will

persist through midnight before diminishing. Travel could become

dangerous in some areas later today into the overnight.

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation becoming all snow. Snow

accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of a

light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of central, southwest and west central

Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

