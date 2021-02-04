Winter Weather Advisory issued February 4 at 7:01AM CST until February 5 at 12:00AM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 4 at 7:01AM CST until February 5 at 12:00AM CST by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
…Snowing Moving Southeast Minnesota…
.At 7 am, radar indicated snow falling across portions of
southeast Minnesota mainly west of Highway 52. Snow was also
approaching northeast Iowa with moderate snow reported at Mason
City. Snow will spread east and become heavy at times early this
morning for all of southeast Minnesota, northeast Iowa, and
western Wisconsin.
Snow will accumulate today across the area and travel will
deteriorate. Winds will begin to increase this afternoon with
gusts of 30 to 40 mph causing blowing and drifting snow. By late
afternoon and during the evening, some areas could see pockets of
whiteout conditions in Iowa and Minnesota. Blizzard conditions
cannot be ruled out.
The snow will diminish this evening but the higher winds will
persist through midnight before diminishing. Travel could become
dangerous in some areas later today into the overnight.
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation becoming all snow. Snow
accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of a
light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
