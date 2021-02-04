Winter Weather Advisory issued February 4 at 3:53AM CST until February 5 at 12:00AM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 4 at 3:53AM CST until February 5 at 12:00AM CST by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
…Travel To Deteriorate Through the Day…
.A light wintry mix will quickly change to snow this morning
across the area.A light glazing of ice has been reported along and
north of Interstate 90 overnight so use caution heading out.
Snow will accumulate today across the area and travel will
deteriorate. Winds will begin to increase this afternoon with
gusts of 30 to 40 mph causing blowing and drifting snow. By late
afternoon and during the evening, some areas could see pockets of
whiteout conditions in Iowa and Minnesota. Blizzard conditions
cannot be ruled out.
Snow amounts will generally be 2 to 6 inches, with higher amounts
north of Interstate 94 in Wisconsin. The snow will diminish this
evening but the higher winds will persist through midnight before
diminishing.
Travel could become dangerous in some areas later today into the
overnight.
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation becoming all snow. Snow
accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of a light
glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.