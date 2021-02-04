Winter Weather Advisory issued February 4 at 1:09PM CST until February 5 at 12:00AM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

…Snow Continues across Much of the Area…

.At 1 PM, radar showed snow falling across northeast Iowa,

southeast Minnesota, and western Wisconsin. Snow-covered roads

continue to be reported by the DOTs across the entire region.

Through 3 PM, expect up to 2 inches of additional snow west of

the Mississippi River and 2 to 3 inches of additional snow across

western Wisconsin. The snow will end west of the Mississippi River

by mid afternoon and by sunset across west central and southwest

Wisconsin. Some snow will continue into the evening for central

and north-central Wisconsin. Snow totals by this evening will

range from 3 to 7 inches. The highest snow totals will be north of

Interstate 94.

Winds gusts of 25 to 35 mph will cause blowing and drifting snow

through this evening. This may result in pockets of whiteout

conditions in northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

Travel could be hazardous in some areas this afternoon and tonight.

* WHAT…Snow. Accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as

high as 35 mph. These winds will result in some blowing and

drifting snow.

* WHERE…Portions of central, southwest and west central

Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

will impact this evening’s commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.