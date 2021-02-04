Winter Storm Warning issued February 4 at 3:53AM CST until February 5 at 6:00AM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

…Travel To Deteriorate Through the Day…

.A light wintry mix will quickly change to snow this morning

across the area.A light glazing of ice has been reported along and

north of Interstate 90 overnight so use caution heading out.

Snow will accumulate today across the area and travel will

deteriorate. Winds will begin to increase this afternoon with

gusts of 30 to 40 mph causing blowing and drifting snow. By late

afternoon and during the evening, some areas could see pockets of

whiteout conditions in Iowa and Minnesota. Blizzard conditions

cannot be ruled out.

Snow amounts will generally be 2 to 6 inches, with higher amounts

north of Interstate 94 in Wisconsin. The snow will diminish this

evening but the higher winds will persist through midnight before

diminishing.

Travel could become dangerous in some areas later today into the

overnight.

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation becoming all snow. Accumulations of

5 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds

gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Taylor and Clark Counties.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

