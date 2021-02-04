Winter Storm Warning issued February 4 at 11:48AM CST until February 5 at 6:00AM CST by NWS Duluth MN

Winter Storm Warning issued February 4 at 11:48AM CST until February 5 at 6:00AM CST by NWS Duluth MNUpdated
…SNOW CONTINUES THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY MORNING…
.A winter storm will move through the Upper Midwest today through
early Friday morning and bring snow to much of the Northland,
with the heaviest snow expected over northwest Wisconsin. Snow
will be heavy at times during the day today, which will make
travel difficult and hazardous at times. The system departs the
region early Friday morning. However, lake- effect snow will
continue over northern portions of Bayfield, Ashland, and Iron
counties through Friday.
Dangerous wind chills will follow the snow for the end of the
week through the weekend.
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE…Price County.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.