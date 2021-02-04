Winter Storm Warning issued February 4 at 1:09PM CST until February 5 at 6:00AM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

Winter Storm Warning issued February 4 at 1:09PM CST until February 5 at 6:00AM CST by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
…Snow Continues across Much of the Area…
.At 1 PM, radar showed snow falling across northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota, and western Wisconsin. Snow-covered roads
continue to be reported by the DOTs across the entire region.
Through 3 PM, expect up to 2 inches of additional snow west of
the Mississippi River and 2 to 3 inches of additional snow across
western Wisconsin. The snow will end west of the Mississippi River
by mid afternoon and by sunset across west central and southwest
Wisconsin. Some snow will continue into the evening for central
and north-central Wisconsin. Snow totals by this evening will
range from 3 to 7 inches. The highest snow totals will be north of
Interstate 94.
Winds gusts of 25 to 35 mph will cause blowing and drifting snow
through this evening. This may result in pockets of whiteout
conditions in northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
Travel could be hazardous in some areas this afternoon and tonight.
* WHAT…Snow. Accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 35 mph. These winds will result in some blowing and
drifting snow.
* WHERE…Taylor and Clark Counties.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
will impact this evening’s commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.