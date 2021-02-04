Winter Storm Warning from THU 3:53 AM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Taylor County

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation becoming all snow. Accumulations of

5 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds

gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Taylor and Clark Counties.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

