Winter Storm Warning from THU 3:53 AM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST

Winter Storm Warning from THU 3:53 AM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Taylor County
…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation becoming all snow. Accumulations of
5 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Taylor and Clark Counties.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&