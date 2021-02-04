Winter Storm Warning until FRI 6:00 AM CST

Winter Storm Warning until FRI 6:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN
Price County
…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE…Price County.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&