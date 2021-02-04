Winter Storm Warning until FRI 9:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Vilas County

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central, and

northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&