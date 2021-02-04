Wausau Warming Center prepares to hit capacity

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- With cold temperatures moving in, those in need of shelter will be headed into the Wausau Warming Center.

Officials with Catholic Charities say the lack of significant snowfall and extreme cold temperatures the past few months has meant fewer people staying in the warming center compared to this time last year.

Numbers have gone up in the past few days, but they still haven't reached their capacity of 25.

But warming center director Tracey Rieger said snow and arctic temperatures headed our way could mean they do hit that number.

"With the weather coming in this weekend, I anticipate the shelter will be full. We do have plans to keep the Center open during the daytime Saturday, Sunday and Monday," she said.

The center has the ability to hold up to 30 people if overflow does happen.

Rieger said anyone who has been previously banned from the shelter due to behavior will be allowed to stay there over the weekend because of the extreme cold.