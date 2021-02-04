Victim, perpetrator, or both? ICC verdicts in Uganda case

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Judges at the International Criminal Court are passing judgment on a senior commander in the brutal Ugandan rebel group Lord’s Resistance Army who is charged with 70 crimes including murder, sexual slavery and using child soldiers. The verdicts being delivered Thursday will decide whether Dominic Ongwen was a victim of atrocities, or a perpetrator. Or both. Defense lawyers cast Ongwen as a mentally damaged man who was effectively stripped of his free will by years of brutality in the ranks of the LRA after being captured on his way to school as a 9-year-old child.