Vaccine rollout eases pressure on Bank of England to act

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England is expected to keep interest rates unchanged Thursday amid rising optimism over the British economy’s near-term prospects in the wake of the rapid rollout of coronavirus vaccines. Alongside its policy decisions, the bank will be publishing its updated economic forecasts that will take account of a number of factors that weren’t clear at the time of its previous predictions in November. In addition to its view on the the vaccine rollout, there will be interest on how the bank thinks the recently agreed trade deal between the U.K. and the European Union will impact upon the British economy.