US missionary gets 15 years for abuse at Kenyan orphanage

A Christian missionary from Pennsylvania was sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison Thursday for sexually abusing girls at a Kenyan orphanage he led. Federal authorities say 61-year-old Gregory Dow of Lancaster ran the Dow Family Children’s Home for nearly a decade before fleeing in 2017. They say some of the funding for the orphanage came from U.S. churches and faith-based groups. The FBI says Dow abused girls as young as 11. Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams calls his crimes “nearly incomprehensible in their depravity.” Dow’s public defenders did not immediately return messages seeking comment.