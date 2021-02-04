UN: Ethiopia may not have control of a large part of Tigray

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United Nations humanitarian chief has privately told the U.N. Security Council that Ethiopia may not have control of up to 40% of the territory in its embattled Tigray region and does not have full command of forces from neighboring Eritrea operating there. Details of the briefing by Mark Lowcock were shared by diplomats who spoke on condition of anonymity because Wednesday’s meeting was a closed-door one. The Tigray conflict, which has entered its fourth month, remains largely in the shadows. Ethiopia faces growing pressure to open the region to journalists, investigators and far more humanitarian aid. Thousands of people have been killed.