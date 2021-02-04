UN backs democracy in Myanmar and urges release of detainees

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is strongly backing a return to democracy in Myanmar and calling for the immediate release of Aung San Suu Kyi and all those arbitrarily detained by the military. In its first statement on the military’s ouster of the government, the U.N.’s most powerful body “stressed the need to uphold democratic institutions and processes, refrain from violence, and fully respect human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law.” The council encouraged “dialogue and reconciliation” and expressed concern at “restrictions on civil society, journalists and media workers.”