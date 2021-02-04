UN approves advance team for Libya for cease-fire monitoring

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is asking the secretary-general to swiftly deploy an advance team to Libya as a first step to sending monitors to observe an October cease-fire between the country’s warring parties. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres recommended in late December that international monitors be deployed to Libya, under a U.N. umbrella, to observe the cease-fire from a base in the strategic city of Sirte. The council said in a letter on Thursday that Guterres should “establish and deploy swiftly an advance team to Libya” as he proposed, if security and COVID-19 requirements allow. It should make “practical proposals” within 45 days.