UK strips China’s state media channel of broadcast license

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. has stripped China’s state-owned TV channel of its broadcasting license, after an investigation found the license holder lacked editorial control and had links to China’s ruling Communist Party. The communications regulator, Ofcom, said Thursday it revoked the U.K. license for China Global Television Network, or CGTN, an international English language satellite news channel. Several people had filed complaints about the network, saying it aired their forced confessions and violated rules on fairness and accuracy, triggering the regulator’s investigation. The watchdog said it gave CGTN “significant time” to comply but those efforts “have now been exhausted. CGTN could not be reached for comment.