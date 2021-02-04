State patrol says ‘So far so good’ for highway crashes

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Central Wisconsin's almost through the first major snow event of the season and officials say things are going good.

Despite the success so far officials urge you to proceed with the same caution on the roadways.

Wisconsin State Patrol said Thursday's morning commute brought no major traffic incidents. Crashes seen in our area today were mostly single vehicle run-offs resulting from drivers accelerating speeds trying to pass in the left hand lane not realizing it's not as maintained as the right.

Drivers can expect highways to be have a thick slush and a couple inches of snow on the sides of state highways like 39, and urges you to maintain slow speeds like those displayed earlier Thursday morning