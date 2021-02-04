South Africa’s former president is warned to appear in court

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (AP) — A legal showdown is looming in South Africa where former president Jacob Zuma is refusing to obey court orders to testify at a judicial inquiry into corruption charges against him. Zuma has been warned that he is not above the law after he publicly stated that he intends to defy a court order to appear at the inquiry. It’s a test of whether President Cyril Ramaphosa will be able to take decisive action against pervasive corruption. Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who chairs the commission, said further action will be taken against Zuma if he fails to honor a scheduled appearance this month.