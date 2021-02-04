Pope seeks to encourage musicians silenced by coronavirus

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis is seeking to encourage musicians silenced as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, acknowledging many have lost work and the ability to practice together due to closed concert halls and social distancing norms. In a video message Thursday to a conference on liturgical music organized by the Vatican’s culture ministry, Francis recalled the importance of music to the life of the church, citing in particular its prominent role in Catholic liturgies. He said he hoped that once the pandemic passes the church’s musical life can be reborn “and we can resume singing and playing and enjoying together music and song.”