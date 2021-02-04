Skip to Content

Pope, Muslim leader celebrate fraternity anniversary

New
8:39 am National news from the Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis and a top Sunni Muslim are reinforcing a message of human fraternity by pressing ahead with a broad-based Christian-Muslim peace initiative ahead of Francis’ planned trip to Iraq next month. Thursday marked the first-ever International Day of Human Fraternity. It’s a U.N.-designated celebration of interfaith and multicultural understanding that was inspired by a landmark document signed on Feb. 4, 2019 in Abu Dhabi by Francis and Sheikh Ahmad al-Tayyeb, the imam of the Al-Azhar center for Sunni learning in Cairo. The document called for greater mutual understanding and solidarity to confront the problems facing the world. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content