Pope, Muslim leader celebrate fraternity anniversary

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis and a top Sunni Muslim are reinforcing a message of human fraternity by pressing ahead with a broad-based Christian-Muslim peace initiative ahead of Francis’ planned trip to Iraq next month. Thursday marked the first-ever International Day of Human Fraternity. It’s a U.N.-designated celebration of interfaith and multicultural understanding that was inspired by a landmark document signed on Feb. 4, 2019 in Abu Dhabi by Francis and Sheikh Ahmad al-Tayyeb, the imam of the Al-Azhar center for Sunni learning in Cairo. The document called for greater mutual understanding and solidarity to confront the problems facing the world.