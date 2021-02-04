Police: Man shot assisted living worker to stop ‘thievery’

DENVER (AP) — Police say a 95-year-old Colorado man accused of shooting and killing a maintenance worker at his assisted living center said he was tired of staffers stealing money from him and decided to shoot the man to stop the thefts. A court document released Thursday reported Payne told police he confronted Ricardo Medina-Rojas on Wednesday about $200 he said was missing from his wallet and shot him once in the head. The arrest affidavit said Payne also told investigators that he should have waited to talk to another unidentified man and shot him instead. He is due to appear in court Friday.