New Mexico State Police say officer shot, killed on highway

DEMING, N.M. (AP) — Officials say a New Mexico State Police officer was fatally shot on a highway Thursday and authorities chased the attacker, killing him in a shootout. State Police said one of its officers was shot in Luna County between Las Cruces and Deming in a confrontation along Interstate 10 in southern New Mexico. Multiple agencies then pursued the suspect’s vehicle to the Las Cruces area before there was an exchange of gunfire. The suspect was killed and a Las Cruces police officer was shot. Las Cruces polices say the officer was taken to a hospital in El Paso with injuries that were not life-threatening.