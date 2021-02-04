Medford continues to build winning culture as they look for perfection in conference play

The goal last season for the Medford Raiders boys basketball team was to prove they belonged, this year it's to show they're here to stay.

"We came into the year knowing that we had a good team," said Peyton Kuhn, a senior and now the all-time career points leader at Medford, . "We (thought) have a chance to do some really good things."

So far that's exactly what they've done.

With three games remaining at the time of this article being written, Medford has already matched last seasons win total of 19.

A massive improvement over their 2018 campaign that saw them go 10-14.

Should the Raiders win their final three games of this season, they will be a perfect 24-0 in Great Northern Conference play over the two years.

"I think it's just building a program," said senior Nathan Retterath. "Throughout the years we've worked really hard from (being) young on up and it's just really paid off."

"We have a lot of good chemistry," added another Medford senior Ty Baker. "Not just with the five starters, but with the whole team. As the season went on the chemistry grew and we're just clicking right now."

Chemistry that may be more important this year, than any before.

"Yeah it was tough going into the season not knowing what was going to happen," said senior Brady Hupf. "(We didn't know) what was going to go down with all the masks and everything too."

"It's our senior year," said Kuhn. "With not knowing if we were going to have (this season) this is the best outcome that we've had."

However it's still not the final outcome this tight knit group hopes for.

"Just that final game with the team and taking away that W from state. That's my dream," said Kuhn.