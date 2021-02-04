Langlade Co. to open snowmobile trails

LANGLADE CO., Wis. (WAOW) — Starting at 8 am on Saturday, Zones A and B of the Langlade Co. snowmobile trail system will open.

All lake trails in the county will remain closed until clearly market by the local snowmobile club.

A press release from the Forestry and Recreation Department says to expect early season trail conditions. Some spots will have rough and icy conditions.

Officials also advise riders to be aware of ongoing logging operation on public and private land throughout the County. They recommend reducing speeds and using caution because shared roads/trails will have occasional vehicular traffic.

ATV's can start using the trails on February 16. ATV's are not allowed on snowmobile trails when the temperature is above 28 degrees.