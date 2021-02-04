Iran receives its first batch of foreign coronavirus vaccine

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has received its first batch of foreign-made coronavirus vaccines as the country struggles to stem the worst outbreak of the pandemic in the Middle East. The shipment consists of 500,000 doses of Russian-made Sputnik V vaccines, semi-official Fars news agency reported. They arrived at Tehran’s Imam Khomeieni International Airport on Thursday from Moscow. Iranian state TV quoted Tehran’s ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, as saying that Iran has ordered 5 million doses from Russia. Last month, Iran announced it was banning the import of American and British vaccines and had began in December the human test phase of its homemade vaccine.