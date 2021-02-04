India has high hopes ties with US will deepen under Biden

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has high hopes its ties with the United States will deepen under President Joe Biden. He was a key proponent of the 2008 civil nuclear deal between the countries and his administration includes several Indian Americans. The nuclear accord let India get hi-tech gear and technology it wanted and ended India’s isolation after it conducted nuclear tests in 1998 and refused to sign the Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty. Relations between the world’s two largest democracies are driven in part by their desire to maintain strong ties as a counter to China.